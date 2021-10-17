Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 16:54
A photograph of member of Parliament David Amess is seen among the flower tribute near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Ame...
Police officers stand by the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was sta...
A man accompanies a child carrying flowers to be placed at a flower tribute at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, wh...
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died af...
People light candles at a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 to honor British Conservative lawmaker David Amess who died a...

A photograph of member of Parliament David Amess is seen among the flower tribute near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Ame...

Police officers stand by the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was sta...

A man accompanies a child carrying flowers to be placed at a flower tribute at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, wh...

People gather during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died af...

People light candles at a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 to honor British Conservative lawmaker David Amess who died a...

LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.

Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times.

“I’m feeling very traumatized. It’s not something that I expected or even dreamed of,” he was quoted as saying.

British authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker David Amess Friday, but British media reported the suspect was Ali Harbi Ali, 25, believed to be a British citizen with Somali heritage.

Amess, a long-serving lawmaker, was attacked during a regular meeting with his constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London.

The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism and said early investigations suggested “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

It is unclear what, if any, the suspect’s connection to Amess was.

Police have been granted extra time to question the suspect, who has not yet been charged. The BBC and others reported that the suspect was referred to a government program aimed at preventing people from supporting extremism some years ago, but said he was not a formal subject of interest for security services.

Police investigating the killing were searching two addresses in London Sunday.

Friday’s killing renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work. The attack came five years after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist in her constituency in West Yorkshire.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Sunday officials are reviewing security arrangements for lawmakers, but that she did not believe that the killing of Amess should change the relationship between lawmakers and their voters.

“This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them," she told Sky News on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-10-17 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'