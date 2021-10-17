TSP legislator rounds up support to counter recall campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) has hit the streets of Taichung to garner support and counter the Kuomintang-organized recall campaign against him.

With just six days left before the vote to remove Chen from his post on Oct. 23, the TSP legislator from Taichung’s District 2, has begun trekking around the city as part of an effort to save his position. He started on Oct. 13 by going to the Yongshun Temple in Dadu District and observed a one-minute moment of silence for the victims of the recent Kaohsiung Cheng Chung Cheng building fire.

Asked why he is not accompanied by other politicians, Chen said that because of the unfortunate incidents that happened in Taiwan over the past week, all politicians should deal with matters in their own electoral districts. He said it would be better if they waited until right before the recall vote to turn up and support him.

The TSB legislator prayed for good weather when visiting the temple. He also said that after more than a year of COVID-19 affecting the lives of Taiwanese, he hopes the pandemic will subside as soon as possible.

Chen said that on the political stage, his intentions are to serve and stand by his constituents. He revealed that he enjoys walking around the city, interacting with locals.

The recall election seeking Chen’s removal was originally slated for Aug. 28 but was postponed to Oct. 23 due to COVID concerns. If 25% of the 291,122 eligible voters in his district support proceeding with the recall, he will lose his seat in the Legislative Yuan.