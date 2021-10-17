Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

TSP legislator rounds up support to counter recall campaign

Chen Po-wei takes to streets and talks with Taichung constituents ahead of recall vote

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/17 15:10
Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei hits streets of Taichung to garner support ahead of recall vote. 

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei hits streets of Taichung to garner support ahead of recall vote.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) has hit the streets of Taichung to garner support and counter the Kuomintang-organized recall campaign against him.

With just six days left before the vote to remove Chen from his post on Oct. 23, the TSP legislator from Taichung’s District 2, has begun trekking around the city as part of an effort to save his position. He started on Oct. 13 by going to the Yongshun Temple in Dadu District and observed a one-minute moment of silence for the victims of the recent Kaohsiung Cheng Chung Cheng building fire.

Asked why he is not accompanied by other politicians, Chen said that because of the unfortunate incidents that happened in Taiwan over the past week, all politicians should deal with matters in their own electoral districts. He said it would be better if they waited until right before the recall vote to turn up and support him.

The TSB legislator prayed for good weather when visiting the temple. He also said that after more than a year of COVID-19 affecting the lives of Taiwanese, he hopes the pandemic will subside as soon as possible.

Chen said that on the political stage, his intentions are to serve and stand by his constituents. He revealed that he enjoys walking around the city, interacting with locals.

The recall election seeking Chen’s removal was originally slated for Aug. 28 but was postponed to Oct. 23 due to COVID concerns. If 25% of the 291,122 eligible voters in his district support proceeding with the recall, he will lose his seat in the Legislative Yuan.
Taiwan Statebuilding Party
Chen Po-wei
Taichung
recall vote

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese city councilor denounces Taiwan opposition party's recall campaign
Japanese city councilor denounces Taiwan opposition party's recall campaign
2021/10/12 13:28
Hospital in Taiwan's Taichung under doses dialysis patients with COVID vaccine
Hospital in Taiwan's Taichung under doses dialysis patients with COVID vaccine
2021/10/05 17:40
7 trapped as firefighters evacuate over 700 from burning building in central Taiwan
7 trapped as firefighters evacuate over 700 from burning building in central Taiwan
2021/09/13 14:36
Suspects trash diner in central Taiwan for denying them indoor service
Suspects trash diner in central Taiwan for denying them indoor service
2021/09/07 15:53
Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung
Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung
2021/08/27 17:32

Updated : 2021-10-17 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'