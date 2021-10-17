Alexa
LA Galaxy score late, beat Portland Timbers 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 13:23
LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan, center, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the second half against the Portland Timbers in an MLS ...
LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo leaps over Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2...
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco, center (10) is hugged by teammates after his goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match ...
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, left, watches as the ball goes over his head for a goal on a kick from Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanc...
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez (14) celebrates his goal next to Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark during the second half of an MLS soccer ma...
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez (14) kicks the ball into the net for a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Portl...
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez (14) kicks the ball into the net for a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Portl...
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak.

Kljestan scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time after Efrain Alvarez drew a foul in the Timbers' box. Javier Hernández scored in the 62nd for the Galaxy.

Sebastián Blanco’s goal tied it for the Timbers in the 72nd minute.

