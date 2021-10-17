Talbot, Wild beat Kings 3-2, for 2-game sweep to open season

Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) looks at the puck as defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (29) defends against Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown (23) ... Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) looks at the puck as defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (29) defends against Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored in the second period and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Cam Talbot started for the second straight night and made 29 saves. He stopped 57 of 60 shots to win back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

While Minnesota wasn’t able to immediately carry over the energy from Marcus Foligno’s goal in the final seconds in a 2-1 win at Anaheim on Friday, the Wild got on track in the middle 20 minutes.

Rask gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot in the slot.

Hartman made it 3-1 at 16:52, when Foligno’s backhand pass set him up to shoot over a sprawling Quick for his first goal of the season.

Kopitar cut it to 3-2 at 7:28 of the third period off a give-and-go from Drew Doughty. Kopitar has seven points through two games, and Doughty has five points.

After scoring two power-play goals in their season opener against Vegas on Thursday, it was the Kings’ special teams that gave them a short-lived lead early in the second. Arvidsson shot into an open net at 5:23 after a sprawling Talbot overcommitted. It was Arvidsson's first goal since being acquired in a trade from Nashville on July 1.

Gaudreau tied it up 1-1 at 6:17 when he buried a one-timer on the near hash marks of the right circle from Kevin Fiala.

Fiala became the fifth player born in Switzerland with 200 career points.

GAME NOTES

Kings F Brendan Lemieux was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier Saturday. Rasmus Kupari replaced him on the fourth line after being recalled from the AHL. … Quick got his 20th career assist on Kopitar’s goal.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Kings: Visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

___

