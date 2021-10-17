Alexa
Tarleton makes big first-half stand up, beats Dixie State

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 13:03
SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 299 yards, Javy McDonald rushed for 173, and Tarleton defeated Dixie State 41-20 on Saturday night.

Duncan passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Texans (3-3, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC challenge) took a 31-13 lead. In the second half, Adrian Guzman kicked a couple of field goals before McDonald's 77-yard run set up his own 2-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach.

J.F. Thomas added 169 yards receiving for the Texans.

Drew Kannely-Robles had 20 carries for 81 yards and scored both of the Trailblazers' touchdowns. Connor Brooksby kicked two field goals for Dixie State (0-6, 0-1).

Tarleton led 14-10 after one quarter before a Duncan TD pass, a Guzman field goal and a short touchdown run by Ryheem Skinner gave the Texans their 18-point halftime lead.

The teams combined for 1,011 total yards, 554 for Tarleton and 457 for Dixie State.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-10-17 14:41 GMT+08:00

