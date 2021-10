TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 17) announced zero confirmed local COVID-19 cases and one new imported case.

The CECC said the one imported case is an Indonesian woman in her 30s. She had tested negative for the disease within three days of her departure on Oct. 2.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,699 imported cases, while a total of 846 people have died from the disease.