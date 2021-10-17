Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world

People in Taiwan averaged 2,021 working hours in 2020

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/17 14:08
Taiwanese workers. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese workers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taiwan work the fourth most hours in the world, according to a survey of 40 countries carried out by the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

According to MOL’s figures, Taiwanese workers logged an average of 2,021 hours in 2020, putting them in front of every other country surveyed except for three. Singapore ranked first with an average of 2,288 hours in 2020, followed by Columbia with 2,172 hours (using 2019 data), and Mexico with 2,124 hours last year, according to CNA.

Focusing on just Asia, workers in Singapore and Taiwan racked up the most hours, followed by South Korea, where workers averaged 1,908 hours, and Japan where people spent around 1,598 hours working.

The survey found that compared to last year’s results, this year saw decreases in average working hours for all 40 countries. According to MOL’s head of Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, Huang Wei-chan (黃維琛), the drop in hours can be attributed to the pandemic and lockdowns.

Huang said that due to Taiwan’s relatively small population of part-time workers compared to other countries, it includes part-time hours into its calculations, which can partly explain the long hours worked by Taiwanese. The nation’s part-time workers accounted for 3.7% of the workforce, up from a previous 3.2%, Huang said.
Taiwan working hours
Singapore
Columbia
Mexico

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
2021/10/08 18:03
Singapore approves foreign interference law
Singapore approves foreign interference law
2021/10/05 16:55
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
2021/09/27 18:15
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
2021/09/23 13:02
Taiwan’s Foxconn expands activities in Mexico
Taiwan’s Foxconn expands activities in Mexico
2021/09/11 13:39

Updated : 2021-10-17 15:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge