Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UTEP wins fourth straight, smothers Louisiana Tech, 19-3

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 12:49
UTEP wins fourth straight, smothers Louisiana Tech, 19-3

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Deion Hankins ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Texas-El Paso earned its fourth-straight win, rolling past Louisiana Tech, 19-3 in a Conference USA battle on Saturday night.

Gavin Hardison completed 19 of 29 passes for 283 yards and had one pass picked off. Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 166 yards.

The Miners (6-1, 3-0) picked off Louisiana Tech's Austin Kendall three times, held the Bulldogs to 92 yards rushing and tackled Marcus Williams Jr. for a 1-yard loss and a safety in the second quarter.

Jacob Barnes connected on a 25-yard field goal for Louisiana Tech's only score with 6:56 to play in the first half.

Kendall was 13 of 27 for 164 yards for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1).

Gavin Baechle scored the only points of the second half on a 41-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

UTEP lost three fumbles and and committed four turnovers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 14:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge