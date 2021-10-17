Alexa
Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 11:37
Houston Dynamo's Maximiliano Urruti hugs Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) as they celebrate Urruti's goal as Matias Vera, center, and Adalberto Carrasquill...
Houston Dynamo forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) pulls Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Satu...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault, right, brings down the ball in front of Seattle Sounders defender Abdoulaye Cissoko (92) during the first half...
Houston Dynamo defender Tim Parker (5) and Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) both go for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault, back, attempts a shot on goal as Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill (27) blocks the kick during the first...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey (25) and Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Benezet (20) become entangled while chasing the ball during the fir...

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.

Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area.

Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.

Including playoffs, the Sounders had won eight straight matches against Houston — the only time the Dynamo have lost more than five straight matches against any opponent in the club’s MLS history — dating to June 2017.

Houston (6-12-12) is unbeaten in its last four home matches

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-17 13:09 GMT+08:00

