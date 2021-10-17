Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Driggers' 3 TDs lead North Alabama over Robert Morris 42-31

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 11:21
Driggers' 3 TDs lead North Alabama over Robert Morris 42-31

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Parker Driggers ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns — including a school- and Big South Conference-record 99-yarder — on just 12 carries and North Alabama picked up its first win of the season with a 42-31 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Driggers staked the Lions (1-6, 1-2) to leads of 7-0 and 14-7 with short touchdowns runs before racing 99 yards to the end zone to make it a two-score lead. Jaxton Carson added a 4-yard TD run and Rett Files connected with E.J. Rogers for a 38-yard score as North Alabama took a 35-10 lead into halftime. Files capped the scoring for the Lions with a 32-yard TD toss to Kobe Warden in the final period. Files was 20-of-30 passing for 262 yards with two interceptions.

George Martin completed 17 of 40 passes for 252 yards and two third-quarter TDs — an 18-yarder to James Westry and a 22-yarder to Alijah Jackson — for the Colonials (2-3, 1-2). Westry finished with eight catches for 103 yards, while Jackson rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-17 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge