Fragapane's goal give Minnesota United 1-0 win over Austin

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 11:16
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United's 1-0 victory over expansion Austin on Saturday night.

Minnesota (11-10-8) entered having lost four of its last seven matches, including two of the last three. Austin (7-18-4) stopped a two-match home winning streak.

Fragapane's right-footed shot from close range hit the bottom right corner of the net in the 16th minute. Another Fragapane attempt sailed over the crossbar with two minutes left in the second half.

Tomás Pochettino's shot missed in the 86th minute following a corner kick for Austin (7-18-4). Julio Cascante and Sebastián Driussi each had a header attempt in stoppage time.

Updated : 2021-10-17 13:08 GMT+08:00

