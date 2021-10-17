Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

By REUTERS
2021/10/17 14:00
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, is the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. wi...

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, is the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. wi...

Waving signs like "coercion is not consent," and "stop the mandate," some 200 Boeing Co (BA.N) employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers.

Boeing said on Tuesday it will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

As the pandemic has continued to rage, Biden announced the requirement in September because a large swath of Americans have resisted vaccination even though the shots are free, widely available and declared safe by regulators.

"It's my choice and it's my body," one avionics engineer said, his voice nearly drowned out by anti-Biden chants and trucks honking to show support along the busy street outside Boeing's factory in Everett, north of Seattle.

"It's an experimental drug given under a pseudo-emergency," he added.

Another worker, an assembly mechanic, said: "This is America. We don't just do what we're told because one person says to."

Earlier this week, Boeing said employees must either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief by Dec. 8.

"Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees," a spokesperson said. "Advancing the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values and a core priority every day."

Major U.S. airlines including American Airlines (AAL.O) have said they will also meet the deadline imposed on federal contractors, as has aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N).

"Now that he has issued the Executive Order, it is our responsibility to comply with that order," Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile wrote in a memo to employees and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Spirit was calling back former employees as it prepares for what Gentile characterized as "one of the fastest increases in production rates in the history of our industry."

Boeing has said its mandate does not apply immediately to its sites in Texas, where Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers.
Boeing
vaccinations
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
2021/10/16 18:03
Foreign ministry thanks WMA for supporting Taiwan's participation in WHO
Foreign ministry thanks WMA for supporting Taiwan's participation in WHO
2021/10/16 15:17
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
2021/10/16 14:23
Taiwan's Summer Formosa steam train trips arrive in autumn
Taiwan's Summer Formosa steam train trips arrive in autumn
2021/10/15 18:30
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
2021/10/15 18:02

Updated : 2021-10-17 14:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge