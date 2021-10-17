Alexa
Zardes, Santos help Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 09:59
Columbus Crew's Alexandru Irinel Matan, right, tries to dribble past Inter Miami's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez during the second half of an MLS soccer matc...
Columbus Crew's Liam Fraser, right, dribbles past Inter Miami's Gregore during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Colu...
Inter Miami's Lewis Morgan, left, and Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, ...
Inter Miami's Nick Marsman, top, makes a save against Columbus Crew's Alexandru Irinel Matan during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, O...
Inter Miami's Lewis Morgan, left, and Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Saturday night.

Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.

Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.

Santos played a ball-in to Zardes who banged a header off the ground and into the net to make it 3-0 in the 64th minutes and an own goal by Miami's Leandro González Pirez capped the scoring in the 83rd.

Miami managed just one shot on target, the ninth time this season the club has had one or fewer shots in a match. No other team went into the weekend with more than four such games (Columbus, Toronto).

After winning just one of their first six home matches at Lower.com Field the Crew have won four straight games at their new home.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-17 11:39 GMT+08:00

