Araujo, Moreno scores in Atlanta's 2-0 win over Toronto

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 10:04
TORONTO (AP) — Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno scored and Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention.

Araujo scored in first-half-stoppage time to help Atlanta (11-9-9) win for the first time in five visits to BMO Field. Moreno scored in the 97th minute.

Toronto fullback Auro and Atlanta’s Ezequiel Barco sent off in the 84th minute for violent conduct after coming together.

There was another clash as they left the field with other players rushing for a scrum at the tunnel. Referee Tim Ford reviewed the play at a sideline monitor before action resumed but did not change his ruling. The delays led to nine minutes of extra time.

Toronto dropped to 6-16-7.

Updated : 2021-10-17 11:39 GMT+08:00

