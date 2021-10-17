Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SE Louisiana, Kelley shred Houston Baptist in 61-24 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 09:13
SE Louisiana, Kelley shred Houston Baptist in 61-24 win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley completed 31-of-38 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 61-24 on Saturday.

Kelley completed passes to 13 different receivers and spread his five scores across four recipients. Kelley threw two touchdowns to Austin Mitchell.

The Lions (5-0, 3-1 Southland Conference), ranked 11th in the FCS, reached double-digit point totals in each quarter: 13, 21, 10 and 17. They outgained the Huskies (0-6, 0-3) in total yards 634-295.

Southeastern Louisiana entered the game averaging 556.6 yards and 48.6 points per game while leading the nation in third down conversion percentage (58.1%). The Lions were 8 for 12 on third down.

Orion Olivas threw for three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The Huskies's last win was Oct. 3, 2020 when they beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'