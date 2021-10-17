Chicago 2, New England 2

Chicago 0 2 — 2 New England 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New England, Kaptoum, 1, 47th minute; 2, Chicago, Medran, 2 (Espinoza), 49th; 3, New England, Bou, 14 (Gil), 76th; 4, Chicago, Aliseda, 4 (Gutierrez), 88th.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Navarro, Chicago, 60th; Buchanan, New England, 90th+3; Navarro, Chicago, 90th+4.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gianni Facchini, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza (Wyatt Omsberg, 77th), Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran, Federico Navarro (Elliot Collier, 81st), Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 69th), Stanislav Ivanov (Brian Gutierrez, 69th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Emmanuel Boateng, 68th), Tommy McNamara (Tajon Buchanan, 58th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 58th), DeJuan Jones.