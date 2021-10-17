Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chicago 2, New England 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 09:15
Chicago 2, New England 2

Chicago 0 2 2
New England 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New England, Kaptoum, 1, 47th minute; 2, Chicago, Medran, 2 (Espinoza), 49th; 3, New England, Bou, 14 (Gil), 76th; 4, Chicago, Aliseda, 4 (Gutierrez), 88th.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Navarro, Chicago, 60th; Buchanan, New England, 90th+3; Navarro, Chicago, 90th+4.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gianni Facchini, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza (Wyatt Omsberg, 77th), Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran, Federico Navarro (Elliot Collier, 81st), Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 69th), Stanislav Ivanov (Brian Gutierrez, 69th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Emmanuel Boateng, 68th), Tommy McNamara (Tajon Buchanan, 58th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 58th), DeJuan Jones.

Updated : 2021-10-17 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'