Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alexander leads Portland State past Idaho State, 31-10

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 08:55
Alexander leads Portland State past Idaho State, 31-10

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw three touchdown passes and Idaho State turned the ball over five times as Portland State rolled to a 31-10 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday.

Alexander hit Nate Bennett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the Vikings' first possession and Malik Walker punched in from the 5 on their second to spark a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Alexander then hit Beau Kelly with a pair of touchdown passes to push the lead to 31-7 in the third quarter.

Hunter Hays was 15 of 26 for 140 yards and hit Jared Scott with a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but was picked off twice. The Bengals (1-5, 1-3) managed just 89 yards on the ground.

Walker finished with 95 yards on 16 carries for Portland State (3-4, 2-2). Alexander was 17 of 29 for 179 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'