Tennessee St tops TTU, giving Eddie George back-to-back wins

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 08:56
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dayron Johnson scored on a 13-yard catch in overtime, Cory Rahman intercepted Willie Miller in the end zone on fourth down and Tennessee State beat Tennessee Tech 20-13 on Saturday, giving first-year coach Eddie George back-to-back victories.

Its the first time Tennessee State (3-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) has won consecutive games in five seasons.

Tight end Rodell Rahmaan caught a short pass in the flat from Geremy Hickbottom and raced 56 yards into the end zone for TSU’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Rahmaan also had a 37-yard grab with 1:56 remaining, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Antonio Zita to tie the game.

Hickbottom was 20 of 34 for 256 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Rahmaan finished with four catches for 106 yards.

Miller threw for 126 yards with one touchdown and one pick for Tennessee Tech (2-5, 1-2). David Gist carried it 23 times for 113 yards.

