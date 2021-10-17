Alexa
Shepherd leads Kennesaw State over North Carolina A&T 14-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 08:58
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd had two touchdowns runs and Kennesaw State beat North Carolina A&T 14-0 on Saturday night.

Shepherd ran into the end zone from the 3 to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive midway through the second quarter. He added a 1-yard TD run with about three minutes left in the third.

Shepherd finished with 66 yards rushing for Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South Conference), which had 222 yards on the ground and held North Carolina A&T (3-3, 2-1) to just 31 yards rushing.

In the first half, the Owls had two positive drives stall with fumbles, and Andrew Brown missed two field goals for North Carolina A&T (3-3, 2-1 Big South Conference).

The Aggies drove to the Kennesaw State 14 but couldn't convert on fourth-and-1 with 6:16 remaining before the Owls ran out the clock.

Jalen Fowler was 14-of-35 passing for 176 yards for the Aggies.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

