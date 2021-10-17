Alexa
Smith, Villanova slip past winless Albany 17-10

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 08:20
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers, TD Ayo-Durojaiye blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Villanova beat Albany 17-10 on Saturday.

Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) took its first lead when Cole Bunce made a 26-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half. The Wildcats defense then got a stop, setting up Ayo-Durojaiye's touchdown 46 seconds later and giving Villanova a 17-7 lead at the half.

Albany (0-6, 0-4) forced the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession and then put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive that culminated when Karl Mofor scored on a 3-yard run fewer than four minutes in.

Summers' TD catch tied it about five minutes later Villanova.

Villanova’s Justin Covington had 28 yards rushing, giving the graduate student 2,023 for his career and making him the 12th player in program history to top the 2,000-yard plateau.

Updated : 2021-10-17 10:08 GMT+08:00

