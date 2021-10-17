Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mansell leads Abilene Christian past Lamar with feet and arm

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 08:13
Mansell leads Abilene Christian past Lamar with feet and arm

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for 135 yards, ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored twice as Abilene Christian beat Lamar 24-17 on Saturday.

Mansell's 4-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give the Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge) a 21-17 lead.

Mansell accounted for 63 yards passing and 19 yards rushing on the drive. A 15-yard personal-foul penalty against an Abilene Christian wide receiver after hauling in a 24-yard pass reception from Mansell allowed the Wildcats to accumulate more total yardage on the drive.

Abilene Christian's defense stiffened on the Cardinals' (1-4, 0-2) last three drives forcing Lamar to turn it over on downs twice and punt once.

Mike Chandler threw for 206 yards and a touchdown and James Jones ran for 81 and touchdown for Lamar.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'