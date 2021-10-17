Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 07:34
UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead UAB to a 34-0 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Noah Wilder had 14 tackles to lead a defense that held the Golden Eagles to 107 yards of offense and Grayson Cash blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.

Hopkins and Gerrit Prince hooked up for a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and then Cash made his big play on special teams barely a minute later to put the Blazers (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) up 17-0.

DeWayne McBride scored on a 31-yard run the next time UAB got the ball and late in the quarter Hopkins capped a drive with a short run and the Blazers led 31-0.

Matt Quinn's second field goal, a 52-yarder in the third quarter, was the only scoring in the second half.

McBride had 137 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-3) had one turnover and nine punts.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 09:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge