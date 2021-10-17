Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 07:33
Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for two touchdowns, Santee Marshall rushed for 96 yards, and Jackson State won its homecoming game 28-7 over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Tigers, who have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season, held Alabama State to 157 yards and eight first downs. Keonte Hampton had nine tackles, seven solo, for the FCS No. 25 Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC East),

Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground.

Myles Crawley was 9 of 26 passing for 117 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-2). He threw 17 yards to Jeremiah Hixon for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter.

Jackson State controlled the second half as Sanders had a short TD pass to Malachu Wideman, Marshall scored on a 4-yard run and JD Martin capped the scoring with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 09:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge