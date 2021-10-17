Alexa
Samford's Williams makes go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:54
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24 on Saturday.

Gliarmis made a 31-yard field goal to tie it at 24 with 4:43 left.

Jay Stanton rushed 12 times for 130 yards and Liam Welch completed 26-of-41 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 2-2 Southern), which won its seventh straight in the series. Welch also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for Samford. Montrell Washington had four catches for 69 yards, and Michael Vice also caught a touchdown pass.

Irvin Mulligan rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to get within 24-21, for Wofford (1-5, 0-4). Gliarmis also missed a 40-yarder in the second quarter.

___

Updated : 2021-10-17 08:39 GMT+08:00

