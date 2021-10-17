Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wallace's 2 TD runs help UT Martin beat E. Illinois 28-17

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:55
Wallace's 2 TD runs help UT Martin beat E. Illinois 28-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zak Wallace had 21 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns to help UT Martin beat Eastern Illinois 28-17 on Saturday.

Keon Howard was 12-of-21 passing for 166 yards and a TD for UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). David DuBose blocked a punt that D’Carrious Stephens scooped up and returned 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Skyhawks a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Otto Kuhns scored on a 1-yard run and then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Eastern Illinois (1-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) a 10-point lead but Wallace's first TD run — from 3 yards out — made it 17-14 just before halftime.

Donnell Williams made a diving catch in the front of the end zone, capping an eight-play, 82-yard drive with an 11-yard TD to give UT Martin the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Wallace added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left to make it 28-17.

Kuhns was 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards with an interception and Harrison Bey-Buie had 99 yards rushing on 17 carries for Eastern Illinois.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 08:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights