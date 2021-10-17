Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pappas-Byrd connection helps Morehead St. sink Butler

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:42
Pappas-Byrd connection helps Morehead St. sink Butler

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards to BJ Byrd in the third quarter and Morehead State beat Butler 31-8 on Saturday.

Pappas, who threw four interceptions, connected with Byrd to make it a 24-0 advantage. Pappas finished 25-of-39 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Earl Stoudemire ran for 148 yards on 15 carries, Issiah Aguero tallied 107 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and Chance Harris scored a touchdown. Byrd caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League).

Joey Suchy posted the Bulldogs' (2-4, 0-3) lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 08:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights