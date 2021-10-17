Alexa
Patterson, defense help N. Dakota St. beat Illinois St. 20-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:36
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Quincy Patterson threw a touchdown pass and the North Dakota State defense allowed just 99 total yards as the Bison beat Illinois State 20-0 on Saturday.

Patterson was 13-of-22 passing for 124 yards with two interceptions and added 100 yards rushing on 18 carries. Linebacker Jasir Cox had two interceptions and Eli Mostaert had three sacks for North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference).

Patterson hit Christian Watson for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 4:55 left in the first quarter and the Bison, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Jake Reinholz made a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and kicked a 24-yarder to make it 13-0 with 5:41 left in the game.

Two plays from scrimmage later, Cox picked off a pass in Illinois State territory that eventually led to a 7-yard touchdown run by TaMerik Williams that capped the scoring with 2:37 remaining.

Illinois State (2-4, 0-3) crossed midfield just three times and got no than the NDSU 29.

___

Updated : 2021-10-17 08:37 GMT+08:00

