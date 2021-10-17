Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Sox become 1st team with 2 slams in a postseason game

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:11
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates after a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's Amer...
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates in the dugout after a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of b...

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates after a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's Amer...

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates in the dugout after a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of b...

HOUSTON (AP) — Ain't it grand?

The Boston Red Sox became the first team with two grand slams in a postseason game Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Perhaps as noteworthy: they only needed two innings to do it.

J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first.

Rafael Devers doubled the score with his slam that sailed just fair against Jake Odorizzi with one out in the second after García exited with right knee discomfort.

It's the fourth time in major league history, including the regular season, that a team hit a grand slam in both the first and second innings. The Red Sox have done it twice, also on Aug. 7, 1984.

The Dodgers did it this season on May 2, and the first team to do it was Baltimore on May 9, 1961.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-17 07:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights