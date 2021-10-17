Price, Chattanooga stymie East Tennessee State 21-16

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal Chattanooga's 21-16 win, handing Southern Conference power East Tennessee State its first loss Saturday.

Defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell recorded a school-record 4.5 sacks, with seven total tackles and a forced fumble. Maxwell caused most of his disruption on ETSU's final possessions as the Chattanooga (3-3. 2-1) defense forced a fumble and a turnover on downs.

The Buccaneers (6-1, 3-1), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, pulled out the stops in the final 35 seconds, getting within six points when Will Huzzie made a leaping catch on a 22-yard pass from Tyler Riddell and, while falling, placed the ball just inside the pylon for a touchdown.

ETSU attempted two onside kicks and recovered the first one, but the play was called back by an offsides penalty. The second try was recovered by the Mocs KeShawn Toney, who grabbed it on the hop.

Maxwell, the Southern Conference leader in sacks (with five entering the game), moved up to No. 3 on Chattanooga's all-time list for career sacks with 27. The Mocs, with five sacks in the game, got to Riddell more than anyone all season as ETSU had allowed just four sacks.

Riddell passed for 182 yards but was sacked five times for a loss of 27 yards and intercepted once.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25