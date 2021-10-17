Alexa
Cristian Arango scores twice, LAFC beats Earthquakes 3-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:16
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday.

LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.

Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute.

Carlos Fiero scored for the Earthquakes off a corner kick in the 61st.

UNION 2, MONTREAL 2, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal’s playoff hopes alive in the draw with Philadelphia.

Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is unbeaten in four straight matches against Montreal.

Matko Miljevic also scored for Montreal. Djordje Mihailovic set a franchise single-season record with a team-leading 14th assist on the play.

Kai Wagner scored for Philadelphia, and Montreal had an own goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

