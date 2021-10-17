Norfolk State stuffs NCCAA-level Virginia Lynchburg

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/10/17 05:57
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Norfolk State's 42-14 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

The Spartans (4-2) struck quickly, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on drives of 1, 3, 2, and 3 plays. Carter threw 42 yards to J. Smith for the first touchdown then ran 26 yards for the next. Kevin Johnson and Cameryn Brunt added short touchdown runs.

The Dragons' first score came when Norfolk State's Tremayne Talbert fumbled a punt and Keenan Smith recovered for the touchdown.

After Carter hit Talbert for a 21-yard TD pass, Lynchburg (0-7) scored its other touchdown, a 20-yard pass from Darrius Sample to Cinsere Clark as Norfolk State led 35-14 at halftime.

The Spartans had 400 yards total offense and allowed only 184 yards and 10 first downs.

Carter was 15 of 23 passing for 222 yards and ran for 52 yards.

__

Updated : 2021-10-17 07:44 GMT+08:00

