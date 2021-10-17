Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mayer throws 3 TD passes, Miami of Ohio beats Akron 34-21

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 06:06
Mayer throws 3 TD passes, Miami of Ohio beats Akron 34-21

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — AJ Mayer threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter as Miami of Ohio jumped out early and beat Akron 34-21 on Saturday.

Miami (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) has won its last 12 home games and five straight against Akron (2-5, 1-2).

Mayer was 19 of 27 for 229 yards passing that including a 57-yard TD throw to Jack Sorenson and 23-yarder to Andrew Homer. Mayer's 7-yarder to Homer stretched Miami's lead to 34-7 late in the third quarter.

Sorenson finished with five receptions for 113 yards. Keyon Mozee had a 46-yard touchdown run and Jaylon Bester ran for a 5-yard score for the Redhawks.

Zach Gibson was 24-of-38 passing and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Zips. Konata Mumpfield caught 10 passes for 109 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 07:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights