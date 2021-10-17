Alexa
Prairie View holds off Bethune-Cookman with 35-29 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 05:56
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View beat winless Bethune-Cookman 35-29 on Saturday.

Que’shaun Byrd's 8-yard touchdown run brought the Wildcats within 28-22 with 7:56 left. Prairie View responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Pass' 30-yard scoring pass to Tre’jon Spiller with 5:21 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman countered with a four-play, 71-yard drive that took 78 seconds and concluded with Devin Black throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Overton to reduce the deficit to 35-29 with 3:57 left.

The Panthers (5-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the ensuing kickoff and held the ball for the rest of the game.

Spiller had 114 yards receiving on three receptions and two touchdowns for Prairie View.

Black threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Byrd ran for 176 yards on 24 carries and one score for the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

