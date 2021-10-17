Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maple Leafs dress University of Toronto goalie as backup

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 05:34
Maple Leafs dress University of Toronto goalie as backup

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Bishop is set to live out his dream. The Toronto Maple Leafs have their fingers crossed the University of Toronto goalie doesn’t move from the end of the bench.

Bishop will dress as backup to starter Jack Campbell on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Petr Mrazek is sidelined because of a groin injury, and the team is facing a salary cap squeeze as a result.

The situation is compounded by defenseman Justin Holl being unavailable to play due to illness.

Toronto could have sent a player that doesn’t require waivers to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson — the club’s third option last season — as the No. 2 behind Campbell, if Holl was available.

The organization instead signed the 24-year-old Bishop, with his three seasons of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League experience, to an amateur tryout and hopes Campbell gets through the evening unscathed.

“There’s a lot of things that, to be honest, aren’t my department, and I’m not really aware,” was Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe’s attempt to explain the rationale.

“But really it just comes down to the fact that the flat (salary) cap has created some situations here that are a lot more difficult to manage even than they were a year ago when they had the taxi squad and a third goalie."

Holl has cold symptoms and test results for COVID-19 had yet to come back as of Saturday morning, Keefe said, but even if they’re negative, Holl wasn’t well enough to suit up.

Updated : 2021-10-17 07:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights