Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from IR

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 05:04
Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated rookie receiver Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, and he's eligible to make his NFL debut Sunday.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick, hasn't played yet for the Ravens because of groin problems. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

The Ravens also activated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from IR and elevated running back Le'Veon Bell and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.

Baltimore will be without injured receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday, so the Ravens may need Bateman to make an immediate contribution.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-17 07:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights