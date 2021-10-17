OLB Dupree back for Titans vs. Bills after missing 3 games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for the first time in three games when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The Titans did not have an injury designation Saturday on their final injury report for Dupree, who practiced fully after sitting out Friday. They will be without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, whose hamstring kept him out of practice all week.

Dupree was Tennessee's biggest free agent signing this offseason despite tearing his right ACL last December while playing for Pittsburgh. Dupree returned during training camp and started the season.

But Dupree said last week that his mind and pride got ahead of his recovery a bit. The Titans held him out of a win over Indianapolis, then scratched the linebacker in the past two games.

The Titans (3-2) also declared rookie linebacker Monty Rice out against Buffalo (4-1) with an injured groin.

Left guard Rodger Saffold, who left last week's win in Jacksonville with an injured shoulder, was limited all week in practice but will play.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are questionable.

___

