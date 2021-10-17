Tulsa gets defensive stop, late TD to top USF 32-31

South Florida linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) celebrates with linebacker Andrew Mims (59) after intercepting a Tulsa pass during the first half of an NC... South Florida linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) celebrates with linebacker Andrew Mims (59) after intercepting a Tulsa pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain (9) loses the football after being hit by Tulsa linebacker Dorian Hopkins (41) during the first half of an NCA... South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain (9) loses the football after being hit by Tulsa linebacker Dorian Hopkins (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks (3) slips a tackle by South Florida linebacker Demaurez Bellamy (20) during the first half of an NCAA college footba... Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks (3) slips a tackle by South Florida linebacker Demaurez Bellamy (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 3-yard run with 47-seconds to play, lifting Tulsa to a 32-31 win over South Florida on Saturday.

The winning nine-play, 42-yard drive was set up when the defense stopped the Bulls twice, beginning with a third-and-1, giving the offense the ball with 4:20 to play. The winning drive include a six-yard pass completion on fourth-and-2 from the Tulsa 20.

USF led 24-20 at the half on a 100-yard kickoff return by Brian Battie and a 69-yard interception return by Antonio Grier Jr. on the ensuing Tulsa possession. It was third 100-yard kick TD in school history and the third-longest interception return.

Tulsa (3-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rallied late in the second quarter with 10 points on three plays — a field goal, a fumble recovery on the kickoff and a 37-yard TD pass from Davis Brin to Sam Crawford Jr.

South Florida had 535 yards of offense, the Bulls (1-5, 0-2) 268. Brooks ran for 145 yards on 23 carries and Deneric Prince 110 on 19 with a score.

