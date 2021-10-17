Alexa
Smith near perfect in Princeton's 56-42 win over Brown

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 04:02
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cole Smith completed 25 of 27 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns and Princeton filled the stat sheet beating Brown 56-42 on Saturday.

Smith's passing total is the second highest in school history. Meanwhile, Collin Eaddy ran for career-high four touchdowns and gained 130 rushing on 15 carries.

Jacob Birmelin had 175 yards receiving on 11 receptions, Dylan Classi had 146 yards with five catches and a touchdown and Andrei Iosivas 140 yards with six catches and two scores.

Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy League) outgained Brown (1-4, 0-2) in total yards 650-490.

Brown's EJ Perry threw for five touchdowns and 331 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-17 05:34 GMT+08:00

