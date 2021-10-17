Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Buffalo wins 27-26 on last play, Ohio has record 99-yard TD

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 03:36
Buffalo wins 27-26 on last play, Ohio has record 99-yard TD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex McNulty kicked a 27-yard field goal, his second attempt after time expired, and Buffalo rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Ohio 27-26 on Saturday.

McNulty missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired but an Ohio defender was offside. The kick capped a 16-play, 86-yard drive that started at Buffalo's five-yard line with 6:19 to play.

Kyle Vantrease threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). He had a 2-yarder to Tyler Stephens to cap an 80-yard drive and an 8-yarder to Trevor Borland to end a 35-yard drive with 8:39 to play.

Quarterback Armani Rogers kept the ball 22 times and gained 183 yards, including a 99-yard burst for the middle score in the first quarter for the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2).

The touchdown was the longest by a quarterback in NCAA history — beating by one yard that Arizona State’s Mark Malone had against Utah State in 1979.

Vantrease was 22 of 30 for 261 yards and Dylan McDuffie had 143 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. The Bulls trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 26-10 entering the fourth.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-17 05:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights