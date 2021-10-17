Alexa
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 03:19
Philadelphia 0 2 2
Montreal 1 1 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Miljevic, 1 (Mihailovic), 33rd minute.

Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Pantemis, 63rd; 3, Philadelphia, Wagner, 3, 77th; 4, Montreal, Ibrahim, 3 (Kizza), 90th+6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_Mihailovic, Montreal, 44th; Waterman, Montreal, 75th.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Matthew Nelson, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Paxten Aaronson (Nathan Harriel, 88th), Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Jamiro Monteiro (Jesus Bueno, 75th), Quinn Sullivan (Daniel Gazdag, 57th); Kacper Przybylko.

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Mustafa Kizza, 84th), Maciel (Bjorn Johnsen, 78th), Djordje Mihailovic, Matko Miljevic (Sunusi Ibrahim, 59th), Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres; .

