Colts activate Hilton, put Blankenship on injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) reacts after missing a field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltim... Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) reacts after missing a field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) kneels on the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, ... Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) kneels on the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton makes a catch as he runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westf... FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton makes a catch as he runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., in this Thursday, July 29, 2021, file photo. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's, Oct. 13, 2021, light workout. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) during the second h... FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, in this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's, Oct. 13, 2021, light workout. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Indy put Blankenship on injured reserve on Saturday with a hip injury. He will be out at least three weeks. Michael Badgley will replace Blankenship after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Hilton has been on IR since early September, but he returned to practice Wednesday. The Colts are hoping the four-time Pro Bowler will be able to make his season debut against the division rival Texans.

The former Florida International star is the fourth-leading receiver in franchise history. He has 608 receptions for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

Badgley was in training camp with the Colts in 2018 but wound up playing the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started this season with Tennessee but became a free agent after the season opener..

Indy also promoted safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad to the active roster to help a secondary that has been decimated by injuries.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL