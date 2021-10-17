Alexa
Colts activate Hilton, put Blankenship on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 01:58
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Indy put Blankenship on injured reserve on Saturday with a hip injury. He will be out at least three weeks. Michael Badgley will replace Blankenship after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Hilton has been on IR since early September, but he returned to practice Wednesday. The Colts are hoping the four-time Pro Bowler will be able to make his season debut against the division rival Texans.

The former Florida International star is the fourth-leading receiver in franchise history. He has 608 receptions for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

Badgley was in training camp with the Colts in 2018 but wound up playing the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started this season with Tennessee but became a free agent after the season opener..

Indy also promoted safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad to the active roster to help a secondary that has been decimated by injuries.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

