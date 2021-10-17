Alexa
Norwich still waiting for first EPL win after home draw

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 00:42
Norwich City's Josh Sargent, right and Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match b...
Norwich City's Josh Sargent, right and Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match b...

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich’s wait for a first English Premier League win of the season goes on after a scoreless draw with Brighton on Saturday.

At least Norwich earned a second point in its campaign to make it two games without defeat after losing its first six matches back in the top flight.

While Norwich missed a chance to move off the bottom of the table, Brighton missed a chance to move higher than fourth, though its unbeaten in five consecutive league games.

The Canaries enjoyed plenty of good moments at Carrow Road, the majority involving Josh Sargent, who fluffed his lines at the crucial moment on the stroke of halftime.

The former Werder Bremen forward chased down a loose ball and must have thought his luck was in when Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez raced out of his goal and miscued his clearance. It presented Sargent with an open net, but his goalbound effort was too weak and Shane Duffy denied him a maiden Norwich goal.

It wasn't all one way. Neal Maupay set up Leandro Trossard for an exquisite volley that Norwich goalie Tim Krul diverted with a fingertip on to the crossbar in the first half.

And in the second half, Maupay fired over from close range after Solly March’s center.

Updated : 2021-10-17 02:30 GMT+08:00

