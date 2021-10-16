Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Italy: Thousands descend on Rome for anti-fascist protest

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/16 15:52
Trade unions who organized the protest in Rome said 100,000 people had supported the anti-fascist march

Trade unions who organized the protest in Rome said 100,000 people had supported the anti-fascist march

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Italy's capital, Rome, for an anti-fascist protest. Italians and members of various trade unions gathered under the banner "No more fascism: For work, participation and democracy."

Organizers of the event said upwards of 100,000 people gathered, while local media put the number closer to 50,000 people.

According to unions, hundreds of buses arrived from all over the country, while 10 special trains made their way to the capital. Security was tight, with various police units deployed.

Why are the protests taking place?

Last week, protests over the government's "green passport" had attracted thousands. Under new regulations, workers are required to carry a certificate showing proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from COVID-19.

The march, however, descended into violence as police and protesters clashed.

During the chaos, members of the radical right-wing party Forza Nuova, among other neofascist groups, attacked the headquarters of the left-leaning Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), and managed to break into its premises.

Police arrested 12 people, among them two far-right leaders.

Maurizio Landini, who is the head of CGIL, said Saturday's event was "a demonstration that defends democracy for everyone.”

Another union leader, Luigi Sbarra, said that, because of last week's attack, he had "made the only choice: to be here, united against all types of fascism." Sbarra called for government to dissolve the Forza Nuova party.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi condemned last week's violence and said those who tried to intimidate trade union members would be punished.

kb/csb (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-10-17 02:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights