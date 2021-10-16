Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coito fired as Honduras' coach, replaced by Gómez.

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/16 22:39
Hondura's coach Fabian Coito walks off the field at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Jamaica, at the Me...

Hondura's coach Fabian Coito walks off the field at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Jamaica, at the Me...

Fabián Coito has been fired as coach of Honduras' soccer team and replaced by Hernán Darío Gómez.

Honduras is last in the eight-nation final round of World Cup qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean, with no wins, three losses and three draws as the 14-match round nears the halfway point.

The National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras announced the change Friday.

Coito was Uruguay's interim manager before he was hired by Honduras in 2019.

Gómez helped three nations qualify for the World Cup: his native Colombia in 1998, Ecuador in 2002 and Panama in 2018. He coached Ecuador in 2018-19 and was coach of Colombia's Independiente Medellín from January until September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-17 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights