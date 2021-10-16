SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4 Evansville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 4

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria at Vermilion County, ppd

Saturday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled