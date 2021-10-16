SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Evansville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Knoxville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermilion County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Quad City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Roanoke
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 3, Macon 1
Huntsville 7, Birmingham 4
Evansville 5, Quad City 3
Peoria at Vermilion County, ppd
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled