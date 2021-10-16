Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 22:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Evansville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 4

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Peoria at Vermilion County, ppd

Saturday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-17 00:09 GMT+08:00

