All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Colorado 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5 Stockton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4

Henderson 5, Colorado 4

Tucson 1, Stockton 0

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.