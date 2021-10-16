All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Belleville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Stockton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1
Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1
Laval 6, Belleville 2
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4
Henderson 5, Colorado 4
Tucson 1, Stockton 0
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.