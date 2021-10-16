Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6
Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 0
Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Colorado 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5
Stockton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4

Henderson 5, Colorado 4

Tucson 1, Stockton 0

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-17 00:09 GMT+08:00

