NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday's Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-16 23:31 GMT+08:00

