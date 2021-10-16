Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0
Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-1
Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 2 0 1 1 1 5 8 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-0
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-16 23:31 GMT+08:00

