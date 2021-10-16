Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;17;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy, warm and humid;36;26;Hot with sunshine;39;26;NE;9;31%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;17;Winds subsiding;25;16;WSW;25;54%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mainly cloudy;23;16;E;10;46%;11%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny;14;8;S;16;75%;28%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;N;16;67%;24%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;11;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;11;-3;Decreasing clouds;12;-3;SW;10;67%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;24;18;Partly sunny;27;16;S;14;67%;18%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;13;A shower;21;14;NNE;6;76%;74%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;14;Rain and drizzle;19;16;N;28;70%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;39;22;Not as hot;34;18;NW;20;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;8;72%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;W;11;88%;74%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;23;WNW;11;85%;76%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, a shower;21;13;Partial sunshine;21;14;WNW;13;76%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cooler;12;1;Sunny, but cool;14;2;SSW;15;43%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;SW;6;79%;8%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;13;6;Periods of sun;13;7;WSW;11;57%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;16;7;SE;9;78%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;SSE;6;74%;64%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;14;5;ENE;7;67%;5%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;13;5;Partly sunny;14;6;S;6;75%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with rain;11;9;Periods of sun;14;8;WSW;9;82%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;W;6;65%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNE;12;52%;27%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;NNE;10;50%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;17;6;Sunny and cool;16;6;NNW;14;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;34;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;12;37%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;10;A morning shower;17;12;SSE;12;64%;50%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;SSE;6;53%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;27;A couple of t-storms;34;27;WSW;10;76%;84%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and breezy;15;9;Sunny and breezy;18;10;W;23;42%;0%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;28;26;A morning shower;30;26;WSW;17;70%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A brief shower;11;7;A couple of showers;12;6;WNW;13;71%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SW;11;78%;1%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;22;9;Partly sunny;23;9;SSE;7;40%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;SE;20;63%;34%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;33;25;A couple of t-storms;29;22;ESE;11;83%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;19;4;Sunny and nice;22;7;SW;8;24%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm, p.m. showers;34;26;Cloudy;33;26;NE;7;73%;76%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;10;61%;51%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;16;12;A couple of showers;17;12;S;13;85%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;23;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;NNE;8;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;26;18;Partly sunny;24;19;N;10;67%;12%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;24;19;Cloudy;23;19;N;16;70%;73%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;E;13;24%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;11;69%;29%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;9;3;Mostly sunny, breezy;8;3;W;25;69%;41%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;13;83%;74%;2

Hong Kong, China;Some sun;33;20;Not as warm;26;18;NNE;15;71%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Sunshine and breezy;30;24;ENE;24;52%;33%;7

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm around;31;22;WSW;9;69%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNE;15;39%;10%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;20;14;A little rain;16;13;NNE;14;85%;68%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;12;72%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;NNW;13;34%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;31;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;ESE;14;18%;8%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;29;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;NNE;11;29%;18%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;35;21;Hazy and very warm;37;22;NNW;15;24%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;80%;73%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;ENE;15;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;12;5;WSW;10;62%;15%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;10;67%;73%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Low clouds;31;23;W;11;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A t-storm or two;30;26;E;12;87%;87%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;N;7;78%;100%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;18;2;A morning shower;19;2;N;12;30%;45%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;12;72%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;17;15;Mostly cloudy;17;14;S;12;83%;37%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;17;Some sun;23;17;N;8;83%;31%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunny intervals;15;11;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;14;77%;12%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Not as warm;25;11;SSW;9;43%;25%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;23;WSW;12;68%;41%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;WSW;7;49%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Showers;31;27;Downpours;31;28;WSW;25;78%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Warm with clearing;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SE;11;65%;65%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A morning t-storm;33;27;ENE;8;70%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNE;9;57%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;10;NNE;11;57%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;N;11;67%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;11;3;Partly sunny;10;4;WSW;16;82%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;SSE;14;62%;30%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, but cool;16;7;Clouding up;20;11;NE;13;57%;18%;9

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;19;9;A p.m. shower or two;15;7;W;8;69%;87%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;11;4;Low clouds;9;5;WSW;15;72%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;35;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;W;10;63%;8%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;14;N;13;57%;65%;13

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;26;12;Windy and cooler;17;10;WNW;34;57%;26%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;30;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;W;23;54%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;12;-1;Clearing;8;0;SSW;5;72%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;26;16;Showers around;18;13;N;20;57%;63%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;11;0;A shower or two;9;-2;NW;6;64%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with rain;18;7;Cooler;13;4;WNW;16;78%;69%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;25;72%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NW;10;85%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;34;26;A couple of showers;33;25;ENE;11;73%;76%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;7;68%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler;21;15;Areas of low clouds;20;12;NNW;15;65%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;A couple of showers;29;23;N;14;76%;70%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;16;74%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SE;8;68%;63%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;13;5;N;7;69%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;13;-2;Sunny, but cold;10;0;E;11;36%;4%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;Showers around;19;11;W;12;69%;92%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;13;High clouds;26;14;ENE;8;71%;1%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SE;19;66%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;2;A little rain;4;3;ENE;28;74%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;12;7;A couple of showers;10;4;W;11;79%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;SE;12;80%;81%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;24;NE;13;11%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Thickening clouds;21;6;Mostly sunny;22;6;NW;9;62%;14%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;9;6;A shower in the a.m.;8;5;WSW;18;61%;81%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Cooler;16;11;W;22;62%;64%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A t-storm or two;25;17;ENE;10;80%;91%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;6;79%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;NNW;7;94%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;NE;14;15%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sunny and nice;23;10;SSW;11;41%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;77%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;15;A couple of showers;20;16;SE;6;94%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;11;A touch of rain;12;8;NE;9;80%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;10;1;Sunny, but cold;10;1;NW;9;40%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Cloudy and cool;17;13;NNE;20;57%;8%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;ENE;9;67%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cool with rain;11;7;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SSW;8;88%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray shower;30;25;NE;2;72%;76%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;10;1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;WNW;12;61%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy;21;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;N;17;49%;6%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;33;22;A little a.m. rain;23;21;E;18;75%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;9;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;6;W;25;57%;42%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;22;8;Sunny and nice;21;9;ESE;9;34%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;NNW;8;68%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;ESE;9;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;29;22;Nice with some sun;27;20;WNW;15;54%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;E;6;54%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;23;19;Periods of rain;20;10;NE;17;73%;69%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;15;10;A shower or two;13;8;W;26;69%;67%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mainly cloudy;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;18;ESE;6;45%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;14;N;10;66%;30%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;4;-10;Mostly sunny;7;-11;NNW;11;39%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;14;10;Occasional rain;12;8;W;7;74%;73%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;5;SW;5;66%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;30;20;SW;8;69%;91%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;11;6;A couple of showers;10;4;WSW;19;73%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;11;6;Some sun;11;6;WSW;15;70%;68%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;14;12;Very windy;17;14;NNW;49;77%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower and t-storm;28;24;Downpours;26;24;SE;15;90%;100%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NE;4;42%;5%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-16 21:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations