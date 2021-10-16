Alexa
After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/16 19:33
Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Ar...
Egyptian 26-year-old dancer Nadine El Gharib, dances on the rooftop of her home in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. "Dance was crucial when COVID...
Members of an informal plaza dance group wave cloth fans as they dance to music at a public park in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Plaza dance, gro...
People dance in close proximity at Paradiso pop venue, club and cultural center, in Amsterdam, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, the day The Netherlands dropp...
Kafi Payne dances during a freestyle dance class at Rhythma Studios on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Palestinians wear a traditional uniform perform during a folklore dancing festival in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A woman dances to the rhythm of the Mandinka drums during the Kankurang ritual in Bakau, Gambia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The ritual is associated with...
Abegail Mesa, center, dances with members of the INDAK Banak Dance Company in Taytay, Rizal province, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, as they ...
Indian classical Odissi dancer Damini Mehta, 22, poses on the ghats of the river Yamuna, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Mehta, a profess...
Joaquin Bruzon and his wife Milagros Cousett dance during a rehearsal for the Failde orchestra's Danzon music in Matanzas, Cuba, Saturday, Oct. 2, 202...
Tsimamkele Crankydy Xako, 28, center, a professional dancer, practices with others at the Soweto Moves Projects dance studio in Soweto, South Africa, ...
Pejiman Sabet and his wife, Gili, dance in front of their family members on Topanga Beach in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, as a surfer ride...
Andrea Hinojosa, center, dressed as devil perform the Diablada de Oruro" dances in Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Hinojosa says "It was difficu...
Oksana Kagno and her dance teacher Yuri Nezdoiminoga perform during a rehearsal in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Kagno runs a successful ...
Ana-Maria Simionescu, left, a dance instructor of the Swing Steps Bucharest club, dances with Marian Ganciu at sunset, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, ...

Even in the depths of the pandemic -- even when the world locked down, leaving billions isolated and desolated -- there were those who danced.

“I did not stop dancing for a second,” says Federico Carrizo, who competed in the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires last month. “In the kitchen, on the street, on the balcony ...”

Some danced alone. Some danced alone and yet together, swaying and twirling across the internet. Some danced to be freed of the shackles of the coronavirus, if only for a moment.

“It was very hard to be for a year and a half without being able to go out to the recreation center to dance,” says Joaquin Bruzon. “Sometimes during the quarantine at home we would dance to try to improve our spirits.”

Now, once again, the Failde Orchestra of Matanzas, Cuba, can perform danzóns like “El Naranjero” and “Cuba Libre,” “A La Habana me Voy” and “Nievecita.” And once again, Bruzon and his wife, Milagros Cousett, can glide across the dance floor.

Maybe it’s because of the advent of COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe it is because feet can be repressed for just so long. But it seems that everywhere, dancers are letting loose.

At a family gathering on Topanga Beach in Malibu, California, Pejiman Sabet takes his wife, Gili, in his arms and dances in the sand. “Love is everything right now,” Gili says.

In Taytay, the Philippines, members of the INDAK Banak dance company wear masks to prepare for an upcoming competition. Abegail Mesa is overwhelmed -- finally, she can dance with her friends.

In a Beijing, a park is alive with plaza dancing -- an activity popular with middle-aged and older women, curtailed at the pandemic’s height. “As long as I can move, I will keep dancing,” says Li Fei, a lead dancer.

In a Soweto studio, Tsimamkele Crankydy Xako practices South African dance gleefully. On a Cairo rooftop, Nadine El Gaharib spins in the air. In Gaza City, Palestinians romp in traditional uniform.

And in Oruro, Bolivia, the Diablada de Oruro dance -- a fixture of the Andes for hundreds of years -- is back after a one-year hiatus. Its absence was keenly felt. Dancer Andrea Hinojosa recalls how hard it was to sit at home last year and watch tapes of previous carnivals; he was elated to don the spectacular devil’s costume once more.

"Today,” he says, “the joy is back, we are dancing La Diablada again.”

Updated : 2021-10-16 21:05 GMT+08:00

